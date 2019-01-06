PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Health insurance enrollment through a federal HealthCare.gov website has dropped for the first time in Oregon.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports about 148,000 Oregon residents signed up through the website to receive coverage this year. That is 8,000 fewer than the number enrolled last year.

The administrator of Oregon’s Health Insurance Marketplace, Chiqui Flowers, says the focus is not on the lower number.

Flowers says those who enrolled in coverage through HealthCare.gov confirm the value of that option for coverage and financial assistance.