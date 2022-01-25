By
The Associated Press

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority director and a leader of the state’s COVID-19 response has been hospitalized after a serious fall.

Patrick Allen was taken to a hospital early Sunday morning, the agency said in a Tuesday news release.

Allen was being evaluated for subsequent heart issues and was expected to be discharged from the hospital soon, the news release said. He does not have COVID-19, the agency said.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown in the news release praised Allen’s work amid the pandemic.

“I’m grateful for the difficult, life-saving contributions he’s made to Oregon’s pandemic response. He is in my thoughts and I wish him a very speedy recovery,” Brown said.

Oregon Health Authority’s deputy Director Kris Kautz is temporarily overseeing agency operations for at least this week during Allen’s absence.

