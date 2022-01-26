SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority director and a leader of the state’s COVID-19 response who was hospitalized after a serious fall Sunday is now recovering at home.

The health authority said Tuesday that Patrick Allen, 59, was taken to a hospital early Sunday and that he was being evaluated for subsequent heart issues.

A news release from state health officials Wednesday said he was recovering at home in Sherwood. Allen said he’s looking forward to returning to work at a date to be determined, the news release said.

OHA Deputy Director Kris Kautz is overseeing agency operations during Allen’s absence.