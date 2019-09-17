SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s general counsel won’t be serving on the Oregon Court of Appeals, a position Brown had appointed him to, after the state’s public records advocate accused him of unethical behavior.

Brown said Tuesday that general counsel Misha Isaak declined his appointment and that she did not push him into the decision. The move is a result of an announcement by Public Records Advocate Ginger McCall last week that Isaak had interfered with her work to make government in Oregon more transparent and tried to compromise her office’s independence.

Calls had mounted, from politicians and newspaper editorials, for Brown to rescind her appointment of Isaak.

Brown said Isaak told her that the past week has been “excruciatingly painful.”