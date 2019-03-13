SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon will pay off half of its Medicaid debt through new taxes on health care providers.
Gov. Kate Brown on Wednesday approved a six-year tax on hospitals and insurance plans to help fund the state’s $950 million Medicaid shortfall. The move is expected to bring in over $430 million.
The state has been struggling to keep up with Medicaid funding after a drop in federal contributions. The governor hopes to make up the rest of the money through a tax on tobacco and e-cigarettes. She’s also exploring a tax on employers who don’t provide workers affordable health care coverage.
Legislative budget leaders say that without new revenue, Oregon will have to fill the rest of the approximate $450 million funding gap through its general fund.
Most Read Local Stories
- 'What next? Biblical plagues?' Blizzard killed 1,850 cows, and Yakima Valley farmers are reeling VIEW
- The worst distracted driving in Washington isn't happening in Seattle, according to a new study
- With Columbia Street ramp gone, viaduct demolition turns to the double-deck mainline VIEW
- Huge "sturgeon ball" in Columbia a mystery
- End of the Seattle boom? Flow of new residents to King County on the decline, records show | FYI Guy