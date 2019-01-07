SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s new labor commissioner has an ambitious agenda but an investigation pushed by her predecessor on sexual harassment in the Capitol looms — and the report drew new criticism.
Val Hoyle, a former state legislator, was sworn in Monday by Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum.
For the first time in Oregon history, most of the five statewide elected executive offices are now held by women.
Now, Hoyle must deal with an investigation released Thursday that condemned top lawmakers for allegedly allowing sexual harassment to persist in the Capitol. Rep. Diego Hernandez, D-Portland, who was named in the report even though a rumor against him was unsubstantiated, said it only furthered a smear campaign.
Most Read Local Stories
- Power outages linger, close schools after windstorm slams Seattle area VIEW
- Are you ready? Three-week Highway 99 closure downtown will push our patience to the limit
- 'Seattle-ization'? American cities fear what's happened here | FYI Guy
- A survival guide for the upcoming Alaskan Way Viaduct closure
- Seattle City Council starts debate on upzones today; here's how neighborhoods across the city would be affected