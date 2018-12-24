PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — New census numbers show that slower population growth pushed Oregon out of the top 10 fastest-growing states last year.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Oregon gained just over 44,000 residents over 12 months ending in July, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, a 1.1 percent increase that brings the state’s population to 4.19 million.
It’s now the 11th fastest-growing state in the U.S. on a percentage basis, nearly tied with No. 10 South Carolina and No. 12 Delaware, each that also saw its population grow by about 1.1 percent.
The fastest-growing states were Nevada (2.1 percent increase), Idaho (2.1 percent) and Utah (1.9 percent). Nine states lost population, with West Virginia shrinking the fastest. That state lost 0.6 percent of its population last year.
Most Read Local Stories
- Kitsap County now a top destination for people moving out of Seattle | FYI Guy
- Secret video of Seattle teacher criticizing YouTube personality 'PewDiePie' goes viral, raises school-security concerns
- What Seattle can learn: Q&A with the Minneapolis politician who eliminated single-family zoning
- Bald-eagle watching canceled, TSA employees at Sea-Tac Airport working on delayed pay. Federal government closure hits Washington
- Seattle narrows in on offer for Mercer Mega Block, but process under wraps