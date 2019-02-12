PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon plans to fine a political action committee nearly $95,000 for turning in 96 general election ballots late.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Secretary of State Dennis Richardson’s office announced Tuesday the fine against Defend Oregon, saying the ballots its canvassers collected were handed over a day after the Nov. 6 election.
The ballots were not counted because the election had ended.
State law requires people who collect ballots on behalf of others to turn them in on time. Each violation is punishable by a fine of up to $1,000.
Becca Uherbelau, one of the group’s directors, says Defend Oregon has taken responsibility for the mistake and apologizes to voters.
The group has 20 days to decide whether to request a hearing before an administrative law judge.
Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com