CASCADE LOCKS, Ore. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a cougar after deeming it a threat to a mother and baby in Cascade Locks.

The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office says the infant was in a vehicle parked at home Friday night, and the mother couldn’t remove the child from the car because the cougar was nearby.

The cougar failed to leave when the deputy arrived, and the deputy killed it.

Residents of the neighborhood had reported two other sightings in the past two weeks. In one case the animal passed within 10 feet (3 meters) of a front door. Authorities believe it was the same cougar as the one the deputy killed.