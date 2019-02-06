PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A grand jury has declined to bring charges against Oregon deputies who shot and killed a man after he used an ax, knives and other objects to kill four of his relatives.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Clackamas County prosecutors announced this week that the four deputies were justified in shooting 42-year-old Mark Gago last month.

The sheriff’s office says Gago killed his mother, stepfather, girlfriend and his 9-month-old daughter. He also injured two others who lived in the home.

Clackamas County prosecutor Chris Owen says it’s not clear why Gago attacked his family.

He says Gago was likely high on meth and believed to be suicidal before the unprovoked attack occurred. Toxicology results are pending.

The family’s home is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Portland near Woodburn.

