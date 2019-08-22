PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon district attorney’s office has removed a display of photographs of people who previously held the position.

KOIN-TV reported Monday that Multnomah County District Attorney Rod Underhill had the photos placed in storage in an attempt to create a “welcoming and inclusive” environment in the Portland office’s lobby.

The photos of past district attorneys were displayed for decades and went back more than a century.

Underhill says the change to the decor followed a recommendation by the office’s Equity, Dignity and Opportunity Council.?

A council member says there were no complaints about a hostile environment that prompted the decision.

Underhill said in a July 31 email to employees that he looks forward to “pictures and artwork that reflects our shared values of diversity and inclusion.”

