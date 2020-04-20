PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority reported one additional coronavirus death Monday, raising the total number of people who have died from the disease statewide to 75.

The agency also reported 47 new COVID-19 cases for a total of more than 1,950.

A 45-year-old Marion County man with underlying medical conditions was the latest known person to die from the illness.

Over 40,000 Oregonians have been tested for the coronavirus since the state confirmed its first case on Feb. 28.

Meanwhile, the small town of Sublimity, near Salem, is working on providing every city resident with cloth face masks after a nursing home there saw an outbreak of 16 positive coronavirus tests, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

The project, Masks for Neighbors, expects to make 12,000 homemade masks to distribute door-to-door in Sublimity and to surrounding communities in the North Santiam Valley of Marion County.

Advertising

City Councilor Greg Atkin, a retired firefighter, medic and department of corrections supervisor, is leading the effort.

“It’s always been my worst nightmare that something like that would run through our retirement center,” Atkin said. So Atkin put out a call on NextDoor and the city’s Facebook page, asking for help sewing masks.

“Almost immediately, with 10 minutes, we had people saying, ‘I’ve got fabric, I’ll donate it,’ ” he said.

The project launched April 6, and so far dozens of volunteer sewers have completed more than 2,000 masks, he said.