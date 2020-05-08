PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Three more people have died from COVID-19, bringing the death total to at least 124 in Oregon, state officials said.

The Oregon Health Authority said Friday that another 75 cases were confirmed, and that 3,032 Oregonians have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The three newly-reported deaths include an 80-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man in Marion County, and a 71-year-old woman in Multnomah County, all of whom had underlying health conditions, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

The virus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients, and the vast majority recover. But it is highly contagious and can cause severe illness and death in some patients, particularly the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.