PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon county jails will start making tampons available free of charge to women in custody.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association made the announcement in response to its inquiries.
The state’s only women’s prison recently began giving tampons to inmates who want them. The state prison previously gave inmates sanitary pads but women who wanted tampons had to buy them.
Marion County Sheriff Jason Myers surveyed jail commanders and says most provide free tampons. He says those that provide only sanitary pads said they also would start immediately offering tampons.
Most Read Local Stories
- 'Seattle-ization'? American cities fear what's happened here | FYI Guy
- Thousands without power in Seattle area after pounding windstorm
- Gov. Jay Inslee offers pardons for thousands with misdemeanor pot convictions
- In the great debate to save the orcas, the apex predator is missing | Danny Westneat
- Are you ready? Three-week Highway 99 closure downtown will push our patience to the limit
Democratic state Rep. Margaret Doherty says she has been working on draft legislation that would require free tampons for women and youths in local or state custody.
___
Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com