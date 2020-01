MANZANITA, Ore. (AP) — A tornado caused some minor damage to homes in Manzanita, Oregon, on Tuesday morning.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Tillamook County Emergency Manager Gordon McCraw said the county got reports a little after 11 a.m. about a possible tornado.

He said he took pictures and then called the National Weather Service, which did an assessment and classified the funnel cloud as a EF-0 tornado with winds between 65 and 70 mph.