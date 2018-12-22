OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — Authorities in western Oregon say a woman has died after being hit by a cargo train.
Oregon City Police say the woman was hit Saturday morning by a Union Pacific Railroad train near a railroad crossing.
Police say witnesses report that the woman was walking on the tracks before being hit.
Police say the railroad company is working with police on the investigation.
The woman’s name hasn’t been released.