PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A human skull found near a highway in Oregon was identified as the remains of an Oregon man who was previously reported missing, officials said.

The remains belonged to Scott Evenson, who would have been 44 years old at the time the remains were found in June 2018, authorities said.

Evenson’s remains were identified using DNA testing, police said.

Evenson was a resident of Myrtle Creek, 193 miles (311 kilometers) south of Portland, authorities said.

An Oregon Department of Transportation work crew found the skull near an exit ramp on Interstate 5 in Roseburg, about 18 miles (29 kilometers) north of Myrtle Creek, authorities said.

Search and rescue personnel were unable to find other remains in the area, police said.