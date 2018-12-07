PORTLAND — Oregon is seeking federal approval to toll two Portland-area freeways.

KOIN reports the Oregon Transportation Commission voted unanimously on Thursday to send its tolling proposal to the Federal Highway Administration.

Oregon wants to collect tolls along 7 miles of Interstate 5 between North Going Street/Alberta Street and Southwest Multnomah Boulevard.

The second tolling section would fall on Interstate 205 near the George Abernethy Bridge in Clackamas County.

Proponents say the tolling will help pay for road projects and ease congestion. The rates and times of day when drivers would have to pay have not been decided.