PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The state agency in charge of earthquake study and preparation, as well as monitoring mining efforts in Oregon, could be shut down after going over budget for the second time in four years.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Department of Geology and Mineral Industries, widely known as DOGAMI, will lose three staff members and the Governor’s office is considering whether the agency should continue to exist in its current form given its financial issues.

For the 2013-2015 budget cycle, the agency needed an extra $800,000 from the general fund. For 2017-2019 cycle, it needed $650,000.

Brad Avy, director of the agency, said there were a number of factors that led to the financial problems “including the need for an improved accounting architecture and written financial policies and procedures.” The funding model has shifted over time, Avy added, to more reliance on grants.