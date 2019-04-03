PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon regulators have disclosed the deaths of two children in licensed day care that were not previously reported to the public.

The Oregonian/Oregon Live reported Wednesday that the state failed to disclose the deaths in 2011 and 2012 until this week, and until last month did not disclose the death of a third child in August.

A state Office of Child Care official says the deaths occurred at a Portland day care in January 2011 and a Clackamas day care in August 2012.

She says the failure to disclose the deaths was due to a failure in a state tracking system.

The official says the death of a child at a Eugene day care in August 2018 was not initially disclosed due to guidance from the Eugene Police Department.

