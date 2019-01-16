BLACKFOOT, Idaho (AP) — Officials say only one person has applied to be appointed as Bingham County prosecutor, and the deadline for applications is looming.
The Idaho State Journal reports the current prosecutor, Cleve Colson, has been appointed magistrate judge. That means The Bingham County Republican Party is expected to submit three nominees for the position to the county commissioners. The only applicant so far is the current chief deputy prosecuting attorney, Norman Paul Rogers. The deadline to apply is Jan. 24.
Dan Cravens is the chairman of the Bingham County Republican Party. He says the party has tried to follow the statute, but if they only have one person apply, that’s the name they’ll nominate.
They have no shortage of people to choose from for another post, however. County Coroner Mike Gardner is retiring this month, and so far six people have applied for that job.
Most Read Local Stories
- Three people found dead in Sammamish home, sheriff's office says WATCH
- How the first two days of post-viaduct commutes unfolded: Early morning traffic jams, then mostly smooth
- Some potential block-by-block changes to Seattle's plan to upzone 27 neighborhoods
- Viadoom traffic, Day 2: State response teams prevented regional gridlock
- Third Seattle middle-school student dies from injuries suffered in summer car crash
___
Information from: Idaho State Journal, http://www.journalnet.com