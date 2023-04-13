Mayor Bruce Harrell’s second annual One Seattle Day of Service will be held next month, offering residents a chance to simply give back through volunteerism or even chip away at a parking ticket.

According to Harrell, people can now sign up to volunteer for an array of community improvement projects scheduled for May 20 to work toward One Seattle, his repeated call to unify and improve the city.

At the same event last year, newly elected Harrell rallied around 4,000 volunteers for efforts like picking up litter, pulling weeds and cleaning up graffiti, one of his campaign promises.

“The organizing principle of our One Seattle vision is that we can accomplish more when we come together and work towards a common goal,” Harrell said Wednesday at a news conference. “We know that neighbors want to be part of the solution to help us build a thriving, beautiful city, and we can all play a part in creating a better Seattle.”

According to the mayor’s office, 2,800 volunteer slots are available across over 100 service projects so far, and more opportunities may be added.

Projects include beautification, restoration and helping neighbors in need.

Volunteers can also use the service day to dwindle unpaid city charges, like parking tickets.

Three hours of volunteer work can be applied to up to $50 of fines owed to Seattle Municipal Court.

People can register to volunteer and find additional information at seattle.gov/dayofservice.