One person died in a house fire in Bonney Lake on Saturday night, according to East Pierce Fire and Rescue.

Crews responded to the fire shortly after 10 p.m. with reports that one person was trapped inside, the fire district posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

After arriving to the single-story house in the 18200 block of 95th Loop Street East, crews quickly contained the fire to the bedroom where it started, according to Fire and Rescue’s statement.

Three adults and two children escaped. Authorities have not publicly identified the victim.

The family is receiving support through the American Red Cross and a fire chaplain. Fire marshals are investigating the cause of the fire.