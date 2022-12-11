A Vancouver, WA, man has died following a collision with a driver who was attempting to flee a traffic stop, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the Vancouver Police Department attempted a traffic stop on a suspected impaired driver at around 1:42 a.m. Sunday. After failing to yield for several blocks, the driver accelerated away from the officer, VPD said. The officer did not continue attempts to stop the vehicle and continued at normal speeds, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The VPD officer then observed the car approaching a 4-way stop at 18th Street and Brandt Road at a high rate of speed. VPD said the driver failed to stop and crashed into the driver’s side of a Honda Accord that had entered the intersection. The driver of the Honda, a 58-year-old Vancouver, WA, man, died at the scene.

The 39-year-old suspect, also of Vancouver, was detained by VPD officers after he attempted to flee the collision on foot. He was then taken to the hospital because of the severity of the collision, and officers determined that he showed signs of impairment, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

After being cleared from the hospital, the man was booked into the Clark County Jail, on suspicion of vehicular homicide, hit and run — death, DUI and other charges.