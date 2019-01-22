PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Museum of Science and Industry is offering free general admission to furloughed federal employees and their families during the government shutdown.
OMSI said Tuesday it is joining other Oregon venues offering free admission to those employees, including the Oregon Zoo, the Portland Japanese Garden, the Oregon Historical Society and the Portland Art Museum.
The offer is good for up to four people.
It also applies to furloughed federal contractors.
Most Read Local Stories
- As STEM majors soar at UW, interest in humanities shrinks — a potentially costly loss
- Teen shot at Walmart in Renton was a 'good kid' and father of two, grandmother says
- New Yorker article about marijuana strikes nerve with pot researchers
- $3M awarded to children molested by 'psychopath' foster child placed by state with Island County family
- Teen dies after shooting in Renton Walmart parking lot Sunday
To receive free admission, furloughed employees must show their federal ID or badge at the front desk.