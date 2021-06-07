PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tualatin police have arrested a horse trainer and former Olympic equestrian on allegations of sexual abuse.

Oregon City resident Richard Rankin Fellers, 61, is facing four counts of second-degree sexual abuse involving a teenager, the Tualatin Police Department said in a news release Monday.

Police said they’ve been investigating for months after receiving information from the United States Center for SafeSport, an organization focused on ending abuse in sports.

Police said they interviewed witnesses in multiple states and that investigators established that Fellers had a sexual relationship with a teen victim in Portland. He was the victim’s horse trainer, police said.

It wasn’t immediately known if Fellers has a lawyer to comment on his case.

According to the U.S. Center for SafeSport’s disciplinary database, Fellers was temporarily suspended by the organization in February for alleged misconduct and was issued a no-contact directive. It wasn’t immediately clear if the suspension is related to his arrest.

Feller competed in the 2012 U.S. Summer Olympics, and police said he is well-known in the equestrian industry. Feller is listed on the Team USA website as placing sixth in team show jumping and eighth in individual show jumping in the 2012 Olympics.