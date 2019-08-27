PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The United Network for Organ Sharing has approved Oregon Health & Science University’s new primary physician for heart transplants, allowing the Portland hospital to resume its heart transplant program.

The hospital said in a news release the decision by the network to approve the physician was unanimous and effective as of Monday.

OHSU suspended the program last summer after four cardiologists left the team.

The hospital says it has hired three advanced heart specialists so far.

OHSU President Danny Jacobs said in the news release that the hospital is pleased to resume the full spectrum of care for Oregonians with advanced heart failure.