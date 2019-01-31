KETCHUM, Idaho (AP) — Wildlife officials say mountain lions have killed two dogs this month near residences in the Wood River Valley.

The Times-News reports while it’s not uncommon for mountain lions to roam around in search of food, a weekend event in a Ketchum subdivision led to one animal being shot by Fish and Game.

The mountain lion had killed a 60-pound bird dog Saturday.

Officials say they’d been receiving multiple reports of mountain lion activity in the same area, near where Warm Springs Creek meets the Big Wood River. They do not know whether the sightings were of the same cat.

The Blaine County sheriff’s office recommends keeping small children inside when possible and not feeding pets outside.

