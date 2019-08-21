SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Corrections officials say a 71-year-old Oregon State Penitentiary inmate has died in hospice.

The Oregon Department of Corrections says Donald Miller died Wednesday in the infirmary.

Miller entered Corrections custody on June 5, 2012, from Multnomah County with an earliest release date of June 7, 2021. No further information about his death or crimes was released.

The Oregon State Police have been notified of the death, which is standard.

The Oregon State Penitentiary is a prison in Salem that houses over 2,000 people.