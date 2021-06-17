WILSONVILLE, Ore. (AP) — An incarcerated man with a “knife-like weapon,” attacked a guard at the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville, officials said.

The man assaulted the guard about 2:30 p.m. Saturday, officials with the Oregon Department of Corrections said Thursday, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

The assailant was at the facility’s intake center at the time. He was then taken to a segregation unit at another state prison, officials said.

The guard, who was not identified, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of cuts to the face and head, officials said.

Officials did not identify the assailant.

Coffee Creek is home to all of the women serving state prison sentences in Oregon, a population of about 1,200. It also houses the prison system’s intake center, where all incarcerated people are evaluated before being sent to other facilities.

“Especially at the Intake Center, employees walk into an environment that can be unpredictable,” Nichole Brown, superintendent of the facility, said in a statement.

The Department of Corrections is working with Oregon State Police, which is investigating the incident, officials said.