SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Amid a newly discovered hack of U.S. government agencies, city officials have been monitoring the situation in Oregon but so far, no intrusions have been detected.

“We just did a statewide call this morning in which this was a topic,” said Mike Cully, executive director of the League of Oregon Cities. “There have been no cities -– that we are aware of –- that have been directly affected.”

On the state level, officials are also on the watch for any hacks.

“We are actively monitoring the situation with a broad team of cybersecurity professionals, federal partners, and third-party security specialists,” said Charles Boyle, spokesman for Gov. Kate Brown.

The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, or CISA, invited officials in the state to participate in a call Friday to update them on the exploitation of a vulnerability in SolarWinds Orion Platform software versions released between March through June of this year.

No county governments have reported intrusions to the Association of Oregon Counties, according to Rob Bovett, the group’s lawyer and legislative director.

The attack on federal agencies, think tanks, non-governmental organizations and IT companies happened after cyber spies injected malicious code into the software of a company that provides network services.

In an email to local officials, CISA said the unidentified hacker “is a patient, well-resourced, and focused adversary that has sustained long duration activity on victim networks.” Experts believe the cyber attack was carried out by Russia.