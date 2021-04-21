PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A large fire that gutted a Southeast Portland textile manufacturing facility early Monday was arson, according to fire officials.

Portland Fire & Rescue said in a statement that a security camera recorded someone starting the fire in a nearby dumpster, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. That fire spread up an exterior wall and into the building which housed the Portland Garment Factory.

First reports of a blaze came in at about 3:30 a.m. Monday. Firefighters went inside to fight the fire, but had to leave when the roof showed signs of instability.

The roof eventually collapsed, and dozens of firefighters were needed to contain the blaze. Officials believe nobody was inside the building, and there have been no reports of injuries.