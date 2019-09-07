BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An elk named Elliott who befriended archery elk hunters at an Idaho campground has been captured by state officials who are looking for a permanent home for him.

Idaho Department of Fish and Game spokesman Evin Oneale tells the Idaho Statesman that Elliott was captured last week in central Idaho.

Officials say someone bottle-fed Elliott as a calf earlier this year near the town of Sweet and he became habituated to humans.

Fish and Game captured and relocated Elliott to central Idaho hoping he would join an elk herd in the area, but he instead chose to be with people.

Hunter Trevor Chadwick says Elliott greeted him and other elk hunters at their campsite.

Chadwick says hunters didn’t want to shoot Elliott because he was tame and it wouldn’t be ethical.

