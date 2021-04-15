JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The state Department of Administration does not plan to move ahead with proposals to close six Division of Motor Vehicles offices in Alaska, the acting commissioner said.

The department, as part of its budget request, proposed closing Motor Vehicles offices in Eagle River, Tok, Delta Junction, Valdez, Homer and Haines, in a move described in budget documents as a way to save on personnel and lease costs. The proposal was made under former Administration Commissioner Kelly Tshibaka, who resigned last month to run for U.S. Senate.

The division falls under the department.

The budget is making its way through the legislative process, but a House subcommittee recommended rejecting the proposed closures. While it isn’t a final decision, Acting Administration Commissioner Amanda Holland told Anchorage Rep. Zack Fields in a letter Wednesday the department “will not move forward with the proposals” that would have closed the six offices.

Kelly Hanke, a spokesperson for the department, by email confirmed that Holland intended to respect the subcommittee’s action.

Fields said he requested the Dunleavy administration put in writing its intentions, which he said the letter reflects. He said was glad the department made the announcement now, rather than waiting.