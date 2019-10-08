PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Health officials say one more Oregonian has a vaping-related severe lung illness, raising Oregon’s toll to nine victims, two of whom have died.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Gov. Kate Brown on Oct. 4 ordered a six-month ban on sales of all flavored vaping products with nicotine or THC. It’s unclear when the ban will start. The governor told state agencies to “immediately” pass emergency rules to ban the products.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says at least 1,080 people across the country have been struck with lung illnesses connected to vaping and at least 18 have died.

Officials do not know what is causing the illness. Medical tests have pointed to oils lodged in victims’ lungs, while others have pointed to lung reactions typical of exposure to toxic chemicals.

Of Oregon’s nine victims, at least five used products they bought at legal marijuana retail stores.