CALDWELL, Idaho (AP) — Officials say a man was hospitalized and a child sustained minor injuries after a school bus ran a stop sign in southwestern Idaho Wednesday morning.

The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office said the school bus, registered to Caldwell Transportation Company, was carrying 12 Jefferson Middle School students when the driver failed to yield at a stop sign and pulled out into oncoming traffic.

A Dodge Dart driven by a 61-year-old Parma man collided with the school bus. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s department said one child on the bus received minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The driver of the bus, 30-year-old Scott Letsom of Caldwell, was issued a citation for inattentive driving.