BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s top election official says the state needs a cybersecurity expert to deal with potential threats to elections and make sure voters have confidence in the system.
Secretary of State Lawerence Denney told the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee on Friday in a budget request that his agency critically needs the full-time worker to examine potential threats and keep the office up to speed.
Denney says his office is often contacted by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and other agencies about possible cyberattacks on voting systems.
He says his agency also needs a full-time communications coordinator to keep the office keep in contact with more than two dozen entities in case of an emergency.
Most Read Local Stories
- People keep stealing '420' milepost signs, but Washington state has a quirky solution
- Questions about the viaduct closure and tunnel opening keep coming in. We have answers.
- Washington state Supreme Court declines to review ruling that killed Seattle's income tax
- Prosecutors: Man who attacked lesbians at Seahawks game is charged with assault, hate crime
- The right answer in Seattle's great viaduct debate turned out to be one they never proposed | Danny Westneat
Lawmakers will decide on the budget for Denney’s agency in the coming weeks.