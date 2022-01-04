GRESHAM, Ore. (AP) — Gresham police officer and a Multnomah County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a suspected bank robber, authorities said.

The bank robbery happened at the Key Bank in the Portland suburb of Gresham around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, KATU-TV reported.

Using suspect and vehicle descriptions, Multnomah County sheriff’s deputies found the suspect, who fled from them in a vehicle, Sheriff Mike Reese said during a news conference.

Deputies chased the suspect and his suspected female accomplice as they drove into Troutdale and back into Gresham. The suspect fired at police during the chase several times, Reese said.

The suspect turned into a vacant parking lot, got out of the vehicle and tried to carjack another vehicle, Reese said. The deputy and police officer fatally shot the suspect at that point, he said.

The female passenger was arrested without incident and the carjacking victim was uninjured, the sheriff said.

The deputy and the officer who fired their guns have been placed on leave while an investigation is conducted.

“This was an extremely chaotic and dangerous incident,” said Gresham Police Chief Travis Gullberg, who joined Reese during the news conference. “We are grateful that none of the deputies and officers involved in this incident were injured. We are equally grateful that people at the bank at the time and on the road were not injured.”