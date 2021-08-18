REDMOND, Ore. (AP) — An off-duty Redmond Police officer was arrested Monday after allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and crashing her vehicle on Cline Falls Road north of Bend, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

Hannah Copeland, 44, of Powell Butte, was driving a 1977 Jeep Wrangler at 6:06 p.m. when she attempted to make a U-turn near the 65000 block of Cline Falls Road, Sgt. Jayson Janes said in a press release. As Copeland made the turn, she crashed into another vehicle, Janes said.

No one was injured in the crash.

Copeland was arrested without incident at the scene, Janes said. She was later issued a citation to appear in court on charges of DUII-alcohol and reckless driving. It wasn’t immediately known if Copeland has a lawyer to comment on the case.

Copeland has worked for police department since 2000 and received the department’s Officer of the Year award in 2016.

In February, Copeland filed a $250,000 lawsuit against the department, alleging toxic workplace behavior by a supervisor lieutenant, Eric Beckwith. Court records indicate the lawsuit is ongoing, and Copeland’s attorney, Daniel Thenell of Portland, told NewsChannel 21 it is in the “early stages.”

A city spokeswoman said previously they city cannot comment on pending litigation.

Redmond police Captain Devin Lewis said Copeland is employed by the agency but could not comment further due to the ongoing criminal investigation and personnel matter.