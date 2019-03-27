PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a woman behind an opioid distribution ring has been sentenced, federal prosecutors say.

KOIN reports that 60-year-old Julie Ann DeMille was sentenced Tuesday to 48 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release for illegally distributing prescription opioids, filing a false tax return and lying to federal agents.

In January 2015, DeMille, a nurse practitioner, opened Fusion Wellness Clinic across the street from the Multnomah County Parole and Probation Office.

According to court records, she wrote thousands of prescriptions for opioids such as oxycodone and hydrocodone.

In 2015, the Oregon Prescription Drug Monitoring Program found that DeMille wrote more than 1,940 prescriptions for controlled substances in that year. These prescriptions resulted in the distribution of more than 219,000 pills. About 96 percent of them were opioids, according to the drug monitoring data.