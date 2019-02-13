ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A report by Alaska health officials indicates the number of flu cases in January has soared past the monthly levels recorded in the last four years.

The Anchorage Daily News reports the state Division of Public Health has confirmed 1,279 flu cases last month, more than 15 times the number of cases recorded in December.

The state has confirmed 1,606 flu cases since September. It recorded 6,619 cases during the entire last flu season.

Every region in the state recorded a spike in cases last month, with the most dramatic upticks observed in Anchorage, the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, and the Interior.

Epidemiologist Louisa Castrodale says it’s hard to know why this year skyrocketed so abruptly, and it’s difficult to predict how the flu will progress in the state.

