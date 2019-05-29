JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he’s hopeful the Legislature will pass a budget next week but says his administration is preparing in case that doesn’t happen.

State employees got a letter Wednesday warning that notices of possible furloughs or layoffs would be sent if a budget isn’t passed during the special session, which could last until June 14.

The new fiscal year starts July 1.

The letter says that state law and collective bargaining agreements address the notice requirement and require that most employees get 10 working days’ notice from the end of the fiscal year.

In late May 2017, then-Gov. Bill Walker’s administration sent letters with more explicit detail on when layoffs would occur if a budget didn’t pass by the start of the fiscal year. Such layoffs were averted.