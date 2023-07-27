ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Northrim BanCorp Inc. (NRIM) on Thursday reported net income of $5.6 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Anchorage, Alaska, said it had earnings of 98 cents per share.

The holding company for Northrim Bank posted revenue of $38.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $32.1 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

