ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Northrim BanCorp Inc. (NRIM) on Thursday reported net income of $4.8 million in its first quarter.

The Anchorage, Alaska-based bank said it had earnings of 84 cents per share.

The holding company for Northrim Bank posted revenue of $34.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $29.9 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

