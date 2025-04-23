ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Northrim BanCorp Inc. (NRIM) on Wednesday reported net income of $13.3 million in its first quarter.

The Anchorage, Alaska-based bank said it had earnings of $2.38 per share.

The holding company for Northrim Bank posted revenue of $55.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $45.5 million, which beat Street forecasts.

