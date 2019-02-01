HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Glacier National Park staffers are trying to figure out just how much last month’s government shutdown set them back in hiring hundreds of summer workers. In Yellowstone, they’re catching up with a backlog of applications for filming, research and other special park uses.

And in Grand Teton, they’re jump-starting the vehicle fleet and trying to get their permit system running after the 35-day shutdown.

Winter is a quiet season with relatively few visitors in the national parks of the Northern Rocky Mountains. But it’s a critical time to prepare for the busy summer tourist season.

Park staffers also face the pressure of another possible shutdown this month if President Donald Trump and Democratic leaders can’t agree on funding for a U.S.-Mexico border wall.