HAYDEN, Idaho (AP) — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office says a Hayden man died in a mobile home fire Monday.

The Coeur d’Alene Press reports a neighbor called emergency workers about 7 a.m. to report the fire, and when firefighters and sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to knock the fire back and search the home, and they found Rodney A. Bitterman inside. Authorities say the 53-year-old died as a result of the fire.

The fire remains under investigation.

