North Slope of Alaska was hit with the biggest quake ever recorded in the region; the trans-Alaska pipeline was undamaged, but seismologists say the tremor will force re-evaluation of the area’s seismic potential.

KAVIK RIVER CAMP, Alaska — Alaska’s North Slope was hit Sunday by the most powerful earthquake ever recorded in the region, the state’s seismologist said.

At 6:58 a.m. Sunday, the magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck an area 42 miles east of Kavik River Camp and 343 miles northeast of Fairbanks, the state’s second-biggest city. The agency said the earthquake had a depth of about 6 miles.

State seismologist Mike West told the Anchorage Daily News that the quake was the biggest recorded in the North Slope by a substantial amount. “This is a very significant event that will take us some time to understand,” he said.

The previous most powerful quake in the North Slope was in 1995 at magnitude 5.2, West said.

The jump from a 5.2 to Sunday’s 6.4 is significant because earthquakes rapidly grow in strength as magnitude rises, he said.

“That’s why at 6.4 this changes how we think about the region,” West said. “It’s a little early to say how, but it’s safe to say this earthquake will cause a re-evaluation of the seismic potential of that area.”

The earthquake was felt by workers at the oil-production facilities in and around Prudhoe Bay, the News reported.

It reported that Alyeska Pipeline said the earthquake did not damage the trans-Alaska pipeline. The company said in a tweet that “there are no operational concerns” related to the earthquake, but the pipeline will be inspected.

At 7:14 a.m., a magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit another area in northern Alaska. The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake hit about 340 miles northeast of Fairbanks.

Several aftershocks were reported across northern Alaska.

The Alaska Earthquake Center said the earthquakes were felt across the eastern part of the state’s North Slope Borough and as far south as metro Fairbanks. The center added that there are no reports of damage.