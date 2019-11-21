FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — Seasonal ice park officials in Alaska are missing a crucial ingredient announcing a Christmas-themed park has closed amid lack of ice in North Pole.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported Wednesday that Executive Director Keith Fye says the annual ice park called Christmas in Ice was canceled for the first time in the city of North Pole in Alaska.

Fye cited winter conditions including not having enough ice on ponds to harvest for ice carving this year.

Officials say the winter ice park is located next to the Santa Claus House east of Fairbanks and normally runs for six weeks through December.

Fye says this would have been the 14th year.

Officials say the park features Christmas-themed ice sculptures, ice slides, hot cocoa and an annual visit from Santa Claus.

