FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — A 26-year-old North Pole man convicted of stealing guns, coins and jewelry from a home was ordered to pay more than $100,000 in restitution.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports Shanon Stowell also was sentenced in state court last week to six years and seven months in prison in a plea arrangement with prosecutors for the 2017 theft.
The sentence is on top of a 10-year federal prison term Stowell is serving for stealing 50 guns and gun parts from a Fairbanks storage space in 2015. He was sentenced June 29 in the federal case and ordered to pay more than $70,000 in restitution.
Defense attorney Natasha Norris says Stowell has worked hard while in custody to finish classes, take treatment seriously and move on once he’s done serving time.
Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com